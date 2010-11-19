“Bach 2 Rock” Performance At Clay Elementary School

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Recently the students at Clay Elementary School had the pleasure of listening to a per­formance assembly called “Bach 2 Rock” presented by Caryn Lin. The program introduced students to the electric violin, composition and music technology. Caryn also had an important message for the students about following their dreams and rising above bullying. Her performance was action-packed and informative. The audience left the presentation with a new excitement about music. Thank you to the Clay PTO for providing this program.