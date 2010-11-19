Cocalico High School Leo Club Holds 5K Benefit Run/Walk

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Cocalico High School Leo Club will be hosting a 5K Run/Walk in the memory of John Keene on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. The course is out and back and begins at the Adamstown Community Pool. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. that morning or participants can register on active.com (search “5K for Johnnie K”). There is a cost for registration and all proceeds go to local families to help with costs during cancer treatment. This year they are proud to support Abigail Critchfield and her family. Abigail is currently battling Stage 4 Colorectal cancer.

John Keene was a local resident that lost his battle to colon cancer and Lynch Syndrome on November 8, 2011. John was an avid runner, golfer, fisherman and was a member of the Brandywine Men’s Rugby Club. He also played rugby for the West Chester University Men’s Rugby Club and was inducted into the Neshaminy High School Athletic Hall of Fame for baseball and football.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Evan Hartranft, Sam Donmoyer, Brady Maxwell and Zach Zimmerman.