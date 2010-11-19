Eicher Arts Center Jigger Day Festivities Planned

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Celtic Martins will cap the Eicher Arts Center’s Jigger Day festivities Sunday, June 25 with a musical and dance performance at 5:00 p.m. The jigger-style ice cream sundaes that give the annual event at Ephrata Borough’s Grater Park its name will be offered from 3:00 p.m. to about 5:00 p.m., along with hot dogs, drinks and fruit cups. There will be no charge for the refreshments, but donations to the Eicher Arts Center will be accepted.

The Celtic Martins, six Martin siblings, their parents and brother-in-law, perform original tunes and traditional Celtic music with new high-energy arrangements. The music is based on Irish, Scottish, Canadian and Americana tunes; three Martin sisters will entertain audiences with their Irish step-dancing.

Jigger Day has become a major annual event of the Eicher Arts Center, Inc., a non-profit formed more than three decades ago to renovate, preserve and find new use for the historic Eicher House, now rented for private events and used for free public cultural and entertainment events, and adjacent Eicher Sisters House, now home to a collection of historic and educational material relating to Woodland Native Americans. The Eicher family had built the buildings in what is now Grater Park more than 260 years ago.

On Jigger Day, the Sisters House will also feature a special display of photographs by Richard Lawrence and Ken Konlande. The display will include photos of a family of owls that have made their home in trees across Cocalico Creek from the Eicher Center in the past few years.

The public is urged to bring folding chairs to the event. Jigger sundaes, using nuts, chocolate syrup and cherry syrup, were popular at a pharmacy soda fountain on Main Street in Ephrata in the mid-20th century and have been offered for years at the annual Eicher festival in the park.

Elaine Martin is mother of the six Martin siblings and bass player and booking agent of the band. She said the family’s June 25 performance will include “Tunes for Bruce,” a medley of music inspired by the Celtic music of Cape Breton, Canada. The band performs about 55 weekends a year, she said.

Members include fiddle-playing and step-dancing sisters Emily, Melissa and Christy; their dad, Nelson, on guitar; brothers Brian on guitar and Zach and Alex on fiddle; and drummer Elijah Roeder.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Michelle Huber, Emma Huber, Scooter the Dog (who doesn’t miss Jigger Day) and Joan DeFilipis.