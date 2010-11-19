(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

While summer is not over yet, it is rapidly coming to a close and before you know it, Fair season will be upon us. Local high school students returned to the practice fields from Warwick, Ephrata, Garden Spot and Cocalico. Hot and humid weather greeted athletes preparing for soccer, football, field hockey as well as band members fine-tuning their skills. Shown are students refining their respective skills at local schools.