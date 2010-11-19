(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Ephrata Area Chamber invites the public to an exciting evening of mystery and food and drink, which begins at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center , 320 Cocalico Street, Ephrata.

Does murder cancel a party? Come find out at the Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce’s Murder Mystery and Progressive Dinner on Saturday, October 1. The evening will begin at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center with networking at 4:45 p.m., followed by the opening scene at 5:10 p.m. Afterwards, guests will have the chance to become a detective, participate in interactive scenes at both the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and the Ephrata Cloister, and enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres along the way. The final stop and scene will take place at the Ephrata American Legion and will include a full dinner. Michael Showalter, Educator at the Ephrata Cloister, wrote this year’s script specifically for the event. Showalter selected 1941 as the year in which the murder occurred because several important events in Ephrata’s history took place that year. 1941 marked the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of the Borough and it was also the beginning of the restoration of the Ephrata Cloister, a National Historic Landmark. The Murder Mystery talks about the events leading up to the Golden Jubilee celebrations planned for 1941 in Ephrata. Showalter used the mystery to tell a fun story that weaves both fact and fiction together to tell a local story that was influenced by world events that year. The Murder Mystery is a true community event and a fun way to celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the Borough this year. Many of the characters in this year’s story were real figures from Ephrata’s past and what makes the Murder Mystery so special is participants can see community leaders, local business owners and elected officials playing the parts of these historic figures. Do not miss this one-of-a-kind community event!

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (kneeling) Craig Lehman, Kurt Gardner; (back) Jeff Burroughs, Thomas Reinhold, Brian Hoffman, Greg LoPiccolo, Domenic Palm and Cindy Mellinger.