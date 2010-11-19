Ephrata Mennonite Plans 15th Annual Plant Exchange

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata Mennonite School is hosting its 15th Annual Plant Exchange on Friday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m., with the exchange taking place at 1:30 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine on the grounds of Ephrata Mennonite School, 598 Stevens Road, Ephrata. The public is invited to join in the exchange by bringing one or more potted plants (labeled with plant name and growing requirements) to the school to be exchanged for one or more plants of their choice. To keep the selection of plants attractive for everyone, no invasive plants please. Categories of plants being offered on the exchange include: perennials, annuals, bulbs and seeds, herbs, fruit and vegetable plants, trees and shrubs, houseplants, water garden plants and plants that attract butterflies.

There will be various student projects on display, including a student-made aquaponics system in which fish waste is used as fertilizer for various plants. If there are any questions about the event, please call the school at 717-738-4266.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Backyard Ag students (front row) John Kauffman, Lamar Alwine, Aleina Martin, Natalie Rivera, Shalynn Zimmerman, Jeni Zook; (back row) Brian Stauffer, Garrett Martin, Jordanna Musser, Ronica Weaver, Alyssa Rutt, Michael Cassel and Logan Snyder.