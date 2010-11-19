Lititz Area Mennonite School To Hold Annual Benefit Auction

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

There will be a Benefit Auction for Lititz Area Mennonite School on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. The school and auction are located at 1050 East Newport Road, Lititz.

Friday, June 2 starts with a tasty Down Home Dinner, which is served from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can either eat in or use the drive through and take it home to enjoy. There is a children’s auction, which starts at 5:45 p.m., followed by a Middle School auction at 7:30 p.m. Both of these auctions are only for bidders who are children. The main auction will start at 6:15 p.m. with tools and collectibles being sold at 6:45 p.m., theme baskets at 7:30 p.m. and gift certificates at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 starts with an all-you-can-eat breakfast served from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Chicken BBQ is also available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Many other food items will be available throughout the day including baked goods, pork BBQ sandwiches, walking tacos, sausage sandwiches, salads, soft serve ice cream and much more. Two auctions will begin at 8:30 a.m. The landscape auction featuring plants and flowers will be outside under the tent. Meanwhile inside the general auction will start. Some highlights are Theme Baskets at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Men’s Auction at 11:15 a.m. and Special Features at 12:00 p.m. Back again this year are class projects, which will be sold at 2:15 p.m. This year their special features include sporting events, special meals, exciting trips, handmade furniture and much more.

For more information, call the school at 717-626-9551.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Caleb Nightingale, Sierra Buckwalter and Lauren Zimmerman.