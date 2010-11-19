(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

A vocal quartet consisting of Theresa Mull (grade 10), Isabella Sickafus (grade 12), Micah Martin (grade 12) and Nicholas Helock (grade 11) represented Ephrata High School at the first annual Lebanon Valley College (LVC) Honors Choir Festival, sponsored by the LVC Department of Music. The event was held for local high school choirs to highlight some of their hardest-working, highest-level musicians and in addition to work with Dr. Matthew Erpelding, Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Professor of Music Education. The students got to experience lunch and rehearsals on a college campus. They are to be commended for learning four new pieces (presented to them on Friday afternoon) and performing them at a concert on Saturday afternoon.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (seated) Micah Martin; (back) Isabella Sickafus, Nicholas Helock and Theresa Mull.