New Holland Historical Society “Project Pride”

This year, Garden Spot High School art students participated in a historical project entitled “Project Pride.” Students in all drawing and painting classes researched old and historical buildings in their communities for the purpose of gaining more knowledge and pride in their hometown and also to learn the skills of drawing, painting and illustrating architecture. The stu­dents spoke with community and family members and heard stories about specific homes and buildings.

In addition, members of the New Holland Area Historical Society (NHAHS) visited the classrooms and spoke to the students. The members shared their knowledge of history and facts with students. They were able to discuss the age of the buildings, what materials were used to build them and why it is so important to renovate and preserve these beautiful buildings.

As the students worked on their illustrations, they kept in contact with Steve Loewen, President of NHAHS. They emailed questions about dates and names to Steve and he would reply with the answers while the students were still working. Students also sent Steve photos of their drawings as they were working so that he could see the progress that they were making in real time.

New Holland Area Historical Society members who helped with Project Pride were Steve Loewen, President of NHAHS; Mike Ressler, Chairman of the Board, NHAHS; Wilbur Horn­ing, Vice Chairman of the Board, NHAHS, and May­or of New Holland; and Don Horning, Board Mem­ber of NHAHS.

Student artwork will be on display at the New Holland Historical Society beginning in July and running through August.

Some student quotes: “…it makes me feel more pride and respect in my community of this building because of its interesting history and how it is still operational today.” - Baobai Yang; “I feel I have gained respect and pride in my community because I’ve learned how long my town has been thriving.” - Elena Martin; “I gained pride and knowledge about the buildings and schools that are here today…” - Jahad Jeffers; “I feel that I have learned more about my hometown just by working on this project. Talking to people from my community allowed me to be more involved as well.” - Kendra Halpin.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (front) Gaige Campbell, Rosie Witwer, Madison Perry, Riley Wit­man; (back) Hailey Miller, Toni Myers (Instructor), Steve Loewen (President NHAHS), Don Horning (Board Member), Tia Zim­mer­man, Mike Ressler (Board Chairman), Cassidy Reel, Wilbur Horning (Vice Chair of Board and New Holland Mayor), Sophia Ghee and Adam Bunting (Instructor).