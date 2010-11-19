(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The following students auditioned and qualified for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Lower Band Festival to be held Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at Eastern York High School. Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (front) Cassidy Ray, Emma Mohlenhoff; (back) Colby Martin, Joshua Koch, Jacob Hill and William Meckley. Missing from the photo is Noel Boronow.