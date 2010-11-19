Poetic Works Recognized
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
Congratulations to the winners of the April Writing Contest sponsored by the Cocalico High School English Department. First place went to Junior Jacob Smalley (right) for his prose poem, “Pink Skies and White Knights.” Second place went to Senior Paige Stewart (left) for her poem titled, “A Letter to Bryan.”
