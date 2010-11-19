Weekly Features

Poetic Works Recognized

Congratulations to the winners of the April Writing Contest sponsored by the Cocalico High School English Department. First place went to Junior Jacob Smalley (right) for his prose poem, “Pink Skies and White Knights.” Second place went to Senior Paige Stewart (left) for her poem titled, “A Letter to Bryan.”

