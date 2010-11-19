(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Reinholds VFW Post 6759 is busy planning for their fourth annual car, truck and bike show on Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the VFW at 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds. The VFW kitchen will be open for breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event had over 250 cars last year, and a few vendor spaces are still available. There will be food, trophies, music, a bake sale, chicken barbeque and door prizes. Spectator admission is free. The show benefits veterans and the community. The rain date is Sunday, September 4.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are: Janet Knabb, VFW Ladies Auxiliary; Terry Coonan with his 1967 Chevy II; Amy Burkholder with her 1950 Chevy pickup; and Rodney Weitzel with his 2002 Chevy Corvette.