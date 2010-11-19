(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata Elks Lodge 1933 held their 1st Annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast recently. Local police, fire and ambulance crews were invited to a special breakfast at the Lodge in honor of all those who served and continue to serve the community. The local Hogs and Heroes Foundation, a non-profit group that supports public safety, the United States Military and Wounded Warriors created a flag line to welcome those arriving for the event. Shown are EMTs, police and firefighters as they arrive and are served breakfast.