Ephrata Elks Honor Local First Responders At Appreciation Breakfast
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
Ephrata Elks Lodge 1933 held their 1st Annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast recently. Local police, fire and ambulance crews were invited to a special breakfast at the Lodge in honor of all those who served and continue to serve the community. The local Hogs and Heroes Foundation, a non-profit group that supports public safety, the United States Military and Wounded Warriors created a flag line to welcome those arriving for the event. Shown are EMTs, police and firefighters as they arrive and are served breakfast.
