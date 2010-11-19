Ephrata Area School District STEAM Event Challenges Entire Family

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

More than 275 Ephrata Area School District students in kindergarten through grade four participated in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) design challenges with their family members at a first-time event, Elementary Science Night, at the Ephrata Middle School recently. District families began the event in the Middle School auditorium before completing four different STEAM challenges. Participants were able to make use of the District Makerspace, housed in a portion of the Media Center, which includes sewing stations, a 3D printer, collaborative learning rooms with mixed media hardware, a green screen and much more. Shown are families building a utensil structure and also making art.