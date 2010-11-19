Flea Market Planned At Ephrata Manor
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
Ephrata Manor will be holding their annual Flea Market on Friday, May 5, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the Donecker Chapel at 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata. This event is sponsored by the UCC Homes Auxiliary as a fundraiser for all UCC Homes. The proceeds will go towards needed items in UCC Homes. There will be vendors (tables still available), flea market goods, books, jigsaw puzzles, handmade crafts, a bake sale and a sub sale. The community is welcome to attend this event. Contact Becky, Director of Activities, at 717-738-7474 if interested in renting a table or for more information.
Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Ruth Miller, Mae Shreiner, Becky Przystawski (Director of Activities), Harriet Garber and Betty Humphreville.
