Hinkletown Mennonite School Recreates The Christmas Story

Hinkletown Mennonite School (HMS) students turned classrooms into scenes and performances from Bethlehem in the time of Jesus just before Christmas. As part of the Bible curriculum, first and second grade students re-created the Christmas story and the setting in Bethlehem for parents, students, teachers and guests. Through this hands-on learning event, students experience the Christmas story in new ways and are encouraged to think beyond the familiar and empathize with people in that time.

Roman soldiers greeted visitors and escorted them to the census-takers and marketplace, telling the story along the way. Marketplace vendors “sell” food and water for the journey as well as clay pinch pots made by the students and other items typical of that time. Visitors then travel to meet shepherds and angels and finally find the place of Jesus’ birth. Angels serenade visitors, shepherds and the holy family with Christmas carols.

Miss Kristie Ranck, second grade teacher, leads the preparations for the Bethlehem Walk. “We do this so the students really understand the Christmas story from the perspective of the people in it. The shepherds really got it,” states Miss Ranck. “[The students] said, ‘How would we feel if the angel appeared out of nowhere? We should act surprised.’”

“It is important at HMS that we invite students to consider the world from different perspectives,” said Mrs. Dawn Landes, HMS principal. “We challenge students, even at the primary levels, to think about what people experience in different times and around our world – to think critically with great empathy.”

Students are excited about the Bethlehem Walk and their characters in it, too. Amilia Chuprin, grade two, plays Mary and shared, “I think [Mary] is kind and does a lot for other people.” Caleb Martin plays Joseph and is building his public speaking skills: “You get to say your lines and you have to speak loudly and sort of slow. That takes hard work and lots of practice.”

