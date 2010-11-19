Weekly Features

Member Center

Local Pair Design Fidget Spinners On 3-D Printer

Friday, 19 November 2010 04:12 | Written by Administrator | PDF | Print | E-mail

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

One day while browsing photos on Instagram, Cocalico High School sophomore Tyler Landis (right) had an idea. He was looking at fidget spinners, which often sell for over $30 a piece. “I was like, this is kind of ridiculous how expensive they are,” he said. With access to the school’s 3-D printer and some ball bearings from an old skateboard, he created a fidget spinner for a third of the cost. When he realized he could actually sell his spinners, he approached junior Evan Trowbridge (left), who runs an online business filling orders through his home 3-D printer.

“I like soldering and building and circuit boards,” Tyler said. “Evan’s just a tech genius.” Tyler is the son of Amy and John Maier of Denver. Evan is the son of Jeffrey and Marna Trowbridge of Stevens.

Last Updated (Tuesday, 06 June 2017 12:19)

 
World's Top Web Hosting providers awarded and reviewed. Find a reliable green hosting service, read greengeeks review
Classifieds Form

Tue, Jun 6, 2017 - 2:31 pm

Copyright © 2010 Shopping News

All Rights Reserved.

Joomla Templates by PWC, visit WebHostingTop.org for ipage review