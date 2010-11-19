Local Pair Design Fidget Spinners On 3-D Printer

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

One day while browsing photos on Instagram, Cocalico High School sophomore Tyler Landis (right) had an idea. He was looking at fidget spinners, which often sell for over $30 a piece. “I was like, this is kind of ridiculous how expensive they are,” he said. With access to the school’s 3-D printer and some ball bearings from an old skateboard, he created a fidget spinner for a third of the cost. When he realized he could actually sell his spinners, he approached junior Evan Trowbridge (left), who runs an online business filling orders through his home 3-D printer.

“I like soldering and building and circuit boards,” Tyler said. “Evan’s just a tech genius.” Tyler is the son of Amy and John Maier of Denver. Evan is the son of Jeffrey and Marna Trowbridge of Stevens.