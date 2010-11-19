“Relevant Reads” Selects High School Author

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata High School student Grace Fertenbaugh’s short story “The Apartments on Main Street” has been selected for publication in the digital collection called “Relevant Reads.” This contest was open to students in all 50 states and 56 countries. Grace’s short story was chosen from 1,500 entries. The literary magazine “The Writer” encourages all of its readers to practice their craft and put their stories in front of the eyes of as many people as possible. Contests have always been a vital part of the writing world, giving writers the chance to have their work reviewed by editors and possibly published. “The Writer” regularly hosts contests, helping authors gain exposure and hone their craft.