Spectators Thrilled By Record-Breaking Make-A-Wish Convoy

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Thousands of spectators turned out to watch and show their support for this year’s children in the Make-A-Wish convoy, which began in Lancaster and rolled through Brownstown, Akron and Ephrata under blue skies. This was the 28th Annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day convoy and it did not disappoint with a record number of participants totaling well over 500. The Make-A-Wish event dates back to 1990 when a young boy wished to ride in an 18-wheeler and close to 40 truckers showed up and it has grown exponentially over the following years.