The Shopping News Wins General Excellence Awards

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Shopping News is proud to announce recently winning two General Excellence awards. The Mid-Atlantic Community Papers Association (MACPA) chose The Shopping News as the 2016 First Place General Excellence winner in the Community Paper category, and the Independent Free Papers of America (IFPA) chose The Shopping News as the 2016 First Place General Excellence winner in the category of papers containing between 5% and 25% Editorial content. Along with the General Excellence awards in both competitions, The Shopping News also won numerous other first, second and third place awards for ads, themed guides and original photography.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (front) Eric Ford (sales representative) and Greg Smart (sales representative); (back) Crystle Eby (graphic designer), Debbie Foose (sales representative), Jeffrey White (graphic designer) and Amanda Kipe (graphic designer).