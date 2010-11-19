VFW Post 3376 Voice Of Democracy Essay Winners

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Established in 1947, the VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 ninth to twelfth grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. The 2016-2017 theme was “My Responsibility to America.”

The VFW is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in our future generation. They encourage all students to enter the next contest for 2017-2018. The topics and deadlines will be announced very soon. Please contact VFW Post 3376 for more information at 717-733-9904.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (standing) Bernie Erb (Auxiliary to VFW Post 3376 Voice of Democracy chairperson), Alan Armstrong (VFW Post 3376 Commander), Dennis Martzall (VFW Post 3376 Voice of Democracy chairperson), Mary Getz (VFW Auxiliary member); (sitting) Sydney Reiff (second place winner) and Ella Schnoor (first place winner). Ella won first place at the Post in the 2016-2017 contest, and also for the 2015-2016 contest. Both years she also took first place in District 9, which encompasses Lancaster and Chester Counties and twice went on to represent District 9 at the State Level competition.