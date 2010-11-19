Annual POW/MIA Recognition Service In Lititz Springs

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Lititz VFW held their annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony last week in Lititz Springs Park as part of National POW/MIA Recognition. The solemn event included a candlelight vigil, several speakers, a tolling bell for those still missing as well as an empty table set to honor those who never came home. Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony to participate and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Special guest speakers included Lloyd Smucker as well as Brigadier General David Wood, who serves as Director of the Joint Staff for the Pennsylvania National Guard. Shown are some who attended the event as they held their candles.