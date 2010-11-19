Memorial Day Deadline



Due to Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, The Shopping News will observe the following deadlines for the May 31 issue.

Display Ads: Thursday, May 25, 4:00 p.m.

Classified Ads: Friday, May 26, 9:00 a.m.

The Shopping News will be closed Saturday, May 27 and

Monday, Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular office hours

will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

