Akron Borough Readies For Exciting Day In The Park

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Final preparations are under way for the much anticipated Akron Day in the Park. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 in Roland Park and kicks off with a breakfast by Akron Grace E.C. Church from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Park Pavilion. The main activities then run from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and everything is free, except food sold by vendors. There will be an inflated obstacle course, kiddie train ride, pony rides, bingo from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m., a pie eating contest at 1:30 p.m., a candy drop at 2:30 p.m., a Boy Scout tug of war and music by Easily Amused.

This day is made possible through the cooperative effort of the Akron Lions Club, Akron Borough and various other sponsors.

The Axle Snappers Car Club are also holding a car show as part of the event and they invite you to come out and show off your vehicle. This includes cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything with a motor on it. There will be dash plaques for the first 120 entrants.

Shown are a few cars already signed up for this great day in Akron. In front, from left to right, are Neal Kreider and his ’72 Nova SS, Jake Stief with his ’32 Ford Roadster; (back) Mike Stief (’72 Pontiac Trans Am), Larry Coldren (’37 Packard 120), Frank Luca (’78 custom Corvette) and Troy Martin (’57 Ford Thunderbird). Anyone needing further information on the car show may call Jeff Shirk at 717-413-8236.