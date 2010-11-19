Akron New Year’s Eve Shoe Drop Receives Donated Pole

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

This year’s New Year’s Eve Akron Shoe Drop will run even smoother thanks to a brand-new permanent pole that has been installed to raise the shoe at midnight. Thanks to the fine folks at Stoner Industrial, who donated the entire pole setup, this New Year’s event will be amazing.

The event, held at Akron’s Broad Street Park from 9:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., will include a kid’s candy scramble, hot chocolate, hot dogs, cookies, a DJ, a huge bonfire to warm the night and hayrides from 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will also be a trivia contest with prizes and Akron fire officials with an engine on hand. The event will culminate with the raising of the shoe at midnight.

Committee Chairwoman Barb McMinn wants to emphasize the charitable nature of the event, which honors Akron’s roots in the shoe-making industry. The borough will collect new shoes to be donated to Peter’s Porch, an outreach ministry of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron. Shoes can be dropped off at the event, or in advance at Zion Lutheran Church, Weiser’s Market, Akron Borough Hall or Ephrata National Bank (Akron branch).

Shown in the photo, from left to right, at the new pole are Barb McMinn, Shoe Drop Chairperson; Phil Rutt, Committee Member; Mayor John McBeth; Jim Rupert, Stoner Industrial; Ajay Kline, Stoner Industrial; and Joe Dunn, Committee Member.