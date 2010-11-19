An Emotional Night For 2017 Graduating Class

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

High Schools across Lancaster County held their graduation ceremonies last week, marking the beginning of a new chapter in countless young lives. Ephrata High School held their ceremony outdoors and it was 95% complete when heavy downpours rolled through. The event was filled with emotions ranging from sheer joy as evidenced by the numerous graduates shown above to even sadness as one young lady wiped tears from her eyes.

The umbrellas came out quickly at the end, as did a few beach balls to break up the serious mood a bit. Other photos include Class President Amber Dietrich as she congratulates a classmate; friends Jordyn Klepchick, Mia Smith and Amanda White; and Micah Martin getting a photo with friends.

