“Careers On Wheels” Provides Learning Experience

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata Elementary students as well as students from the Intermediate School took part in a “Careers on Wheels” day, where students had the opportunity to have hands-on learning from local professionals. Summers Trucking, Ephrata Ambulance, the Fire Company and numerous others were on-site to give an insight into their chosen career.

Shown is Sean Garman of Ephrata with his Micro Midget racecar as he talks to students about his experiences behind the wheel.

