Grandparents And Students Share Day At Ephrata Mennonite School
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
Students at Ephrata Mennonite School welcomed their grandparents for a day of interaction within the classroom setting. Grandparents moved throughout the school and got a great glimpse into all the great things being taught at Ephrata Mennonite. Shown are students and grandparents doing an interactive word game on the laptops, and a craft being enjoyed by younger students.
Last Updated (Tuesday, 25 April 2017 10:14)
