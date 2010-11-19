Weekly Features

Grandparents And Students Share Day At Ephrata Mennonite School

Friday, 19 November 2010

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Students at Ephrata Mennonite School welcomed their grandparents for a day of interaction within the classroom setting. Grandparents moved throughout the school and got a great glimpse into all the great things being taught at Ephrata Mennonite. Shown are students and grandparents doing an interactive word game on the laptops, and a craft being enjoyed by younger students.

