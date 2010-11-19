(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Some of the VFW’s earliest ties to the community involve youth groups and perhaps none are stronger or more lasting than the relationship between the VFW and America’s scouting organizations. In fact, VFW’s partnership with the Boy Scouts of America dates back to 1915 when VFW Post 2100 helped to establish Troop 1 in Everett, Washington.

Through the VFW’s Scout of the Year program, members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts who display standout citizenship, patriotism and love of country have the opportunity to be rewarded with college scholarships of up to $5,000. Scouts must be registered, active members of a Boy or Girl Scout Troop, Venturing Crew or a Sea Scout Ship who have received the Eagle Scout Award, Girl Scout Gold Award, Venture Summit Award or Sea Scout Quartermaster Award. Scouts must also be 15 years of age and have demonstrated practical citizenship in school, scouting and the community. Ephrata VFW Post 3376 has announced the selection of Dylan Fritz as Scout of the Year. Dylan was chosen as VFW Post 3376’s Scout of the Year due to his strong scouting background, the leadership he provided in executing his Eagle Scout project and his overall academic and extra-curricular activities.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Cheryl Fritz, mother; Ted Fritz, father; Dylan Fritz, Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 73, VFW Post 3376 Scout of the Year Recipient; Alan Armstrong, Post Commander; Justin Shaffer, Post 3376 Junior Vice Commander and Scout of the Year Chairperson; and Keith Weiss, Scoutmaster Troop 73.