(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The much-anticipated Denver Fair was ushered in by blue skies and cool nights and area residents took part in the annual event by the hundreds. Shown clockwise are Fair Queens (left to right: 1st Runner Up Alissa Martin, Fair Queen Laura Sensenig and 2nd Runner Up Julia Sensenig); the second photo shows sisters Arianna and Adelyn as they try to lift the Best of Show Pumpkin; several teenagers enjoy refreshments and their prizes; a mom encourages her daughter in the candy scramble; a family peruses the canned goods entries; five hungry critters wait for a treat in the petting zoo; a long line for monkey bread forms; and a family tries for a goldfish.