Lititz Area Mennonite Presents “Oliver Twist”

Lititz Area Mennonite School is pleased to announce its production of the Charles Dickens classic “Oliver Twist” on Wednesday, May 10 (12:30 p.m.) and Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 (7:00 p.m.). The show includes upwards of 40 middle school cast and crew members and is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services, Inc., Englewood, Colorado (stage adaptation by Joellen Bland).

The story’s hero, Oliver Twist (played by seventh grader, Jon Hurst), runs away from a parish workhouse in the English countryside and flees to London, hoping for a better future. Upon his arrival, Oliver is befriended by a young pick-pocket called The Artful Dodger (eighth grader, Zack Horst), who introduces Oliver to one of London’s key thieving rings, as well as its king-pin, Fagin (eighth grader, Josiah Gingrich).

Early in this friendship, Oliver is caught up and mistakenly arrested for a crime he did not commit; however, the victim of that crime, Mr. Brownlow (eighth grader, Michael Wenger), has compassion on young Oliver and takes him under his wing. Meanwhile, the mysterious Miss Monks (played by eighth grader, Olivia Harrington) spots Oliver on the street and vows to orchestrate his downfall. What follows is a tense collaboration between Monks and Fagin’s gang as they both seek to pull Oliver back into life on the London street. Nancy (played by eighth grader, Lauren Martin) becomes a pivotal character as she struggles to divide her loyalties between Oliver, the child she has sworn to protect, and Bill Sikes, the ruffian she helplessly loves (played by eighth grader, Michael Zimmerman).

The story ends with a combination of justice served and family reunited, as Oliver learns his true origins and inheritance, and Miss Monks is forced to relinquish every claim. The production runs approximately 90 minutes in length and charges no admission fee. A freewill offering in support of the LAMS performing arts program will be raised during the intermission.

Questions regarding the production should be directed to the school’s office by calling 717-626-9551.