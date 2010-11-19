“Night Around The World” Offers Cultural Experience
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
A unique and educational “Night Around the World” was held at Garden Spot High School recently. Students modeled clothing from around the world, food was prepared from numerous countries and activities were scattered around the school. Shown is one long row of prepared dishes that were available to sample by visitors.
Last Updated (Tuesday, 20 June 2017 08:13)
