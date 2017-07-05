Six Recognized For Compassion At Garden Spot

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Garden Spot High School has selected their Students of the Month for May who exhibit the characteristic of Compassion. The recipients include, from left to right, (front) Mikayla Horst (grade 10), Amanda Martin (grade 9); (back) Kyle Hall (grade 11), Silas Martin (grade 9), Evelina Vandyuk (grade 11) and Alex Finkey (grade 10).