5th Annual Hope For Haiti Benefit Auction To Be Held

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

A team of community volunteers have gathered together to create this 5th annual Hope For Haiti Benefit Auction, with a bevy of auctioned items, bake sale, children’s activities and food. The auction, generously hosted by Beiler-Campbell Auction Serv­ices, Curvin Horning and HHBB Staff and volunteers, will take place starting Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m.

“This is my third year coor­dinating the benefit auction and I absolutely love seeing this event grow. I started as a college intern and thought I would be done after my first year, but somehow, I kept coming back. I am married to this event and the impact it has on the children’s education in Haiti.”

Auctioned items including gift cards, furniture, an­tiques, landscaping bridge, quilts and many more items will be available. All gifts and donations are tax deductible. Food will be available for purchase to also benefit the cause. All proceeds will go towards Haiti Partners’ and Christian Aid Ministries’ work in Haiti.

Haiti Partners works in genuine partnership with Haitians to support them to move beyond the authori­tarian traditions that have scarred their country’s his­tory toward a brighter future of their own making.

Shown is Katelynn Wright, Events Manager, with a few auction items.