EASS To Show “Big Friendly Giant” Movie In The Park

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata Area Social Services (EASS) is sponsoring the “Big Friendly Giant” (BFG) movie in the Ephrata Grater Park on Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is a non-perishable food item (canned fruit, canned vegetables, soups, pasta, pasta sauces, mac and cheese mixes, hamburger helper mixes, pancake mix, pancake syrup, oatmeal or paper supplies) to help fill the food bank. Free popcorn and a raffle ticket for the movie will be given to the first 200 people bringing a food item. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for your comfort. EASS is sponsoring this event to thank the public for their support throughout the year. In case of rain, the event will be held at the Ephrata RecCenter.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Tom Swalwell (Director of Ephrata Area Social Services), Kathy Kilkuskie (EASS Board Member), Riley Ament, Madi Ament and Lowell Yost (EASS Board Member).