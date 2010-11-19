Ephrata Area Chamber Of Commerce Collaborates With High School Students

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce is proud of their longstanding partnership with the Reading Fightin Phils. Each year, the Ephrata Area Chamber “teams up” with the Reading Fightin Phils to plan a memorable Family Fun Night for the community and to support initiatives that benefit the area school districts. This year, from late April to early May, students from Mr. Greg LoPiccolo’s Sports Marketing class at Ephrata Area High School (EHS), as well as Mr. Lyndon Engle’s International Business class at Cocalico High School competed in a “Celebrity Apprentice” style marketing project to see which team, which team member, and which school, could ultimately sell the most tickets to this year’s Family Fun Night.

This unique collaboration between the Reading Fightin Phils and the Chamber allowed the students to put into action the marketing strategies learned in their respective classes this term. Each team was asked to develop a unique brand and business plan, put together a project board and come up with innovative ways to market ticket sales. Members from the local business community coached them during the entire selling process and then judged the teams’ presentations at each school.

The student teams at both Ephrata and Cocalico High Schools did a great job at creatively selling tickets to their fellow students, friends, family and community members. Their hard work was rewarded with prizes provided by members of the Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce. A portion of each ticket sold also benefitted both the Ephrata Area Education Foundation and the Cocalico Education Foundation.

Congratulations to the winning teams: EHS Heavy Hitters with top sales person Kandice Leibl (shown in the photo on right) and Cocalico’s Night of Dreams with top sales person Julia Leedy, Cocalico (shown on the left).

Now that the student ticket sales have concluded, tickets are now available to the general public for this year’s Family Fun Night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Please plan to join them on Friday, June 30 for this year’s event, as it promises to be another exciting evening of baseball. Watch the Reading Fightin Phils take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 p.m. and then finish the night with a spectacular post-game fireworks display.

You can purchase your Fightin Phils tickets at the Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce Office and Visitor’s Center (16 East Main Street, Suite 1, Ephrata). For additional information, please call 717-738-9010.