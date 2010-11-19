Ephrata Middle/Intermediate School Leo Club Helps Others

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Ephrata Middle School (EMS)/Ephrata Intermediate School (EIS) Leo Club would like to thank the students, teachers and staff of EMS and EIS for donating new hats, scarves and gloves that will be donated to the Neigh­borhood Santa program. The Eph­rata Police Department organized the former Cops for Tots program in 2004 to help local children have Christmas. Kimberly Goshert and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar in Ephrata organized the program again this year. The EMS/EIS Leo Club had two holiday trees located in each school’s lobby for the students to “decorate” with the hats, scarves and gloves. They had 175 hats, scarves and gloves donated this year! Thank you to the Baron Stiegel Lions Club for their cash donation on behalf of the EMS/EIS Leo Club.

The Leo Club is always looking for new members to join in on their projects throughout the year and is open to students in grades fifth through eighth.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (front) Gavin News­wanger, Atticus Reiff; (kneeling) Mia Cerullo, Paige Dalavai; (standing) Mr. Craig Merkey (Ad­visor), Rosemary Eagan, Haley Good and Elysa Abdelmassih.