Our Dear Friend Bella Departs

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

It is with much sadness that the entire family at The Shopping News must announce the passing of our dearly beloved Bella. Bella was one of the most gentle and loving creatures a family could ever hope for and no one could have ever dreamed how many people would be touched by her escapades throughout Lancaster County. No matter where she traveled, you would always hear “There’s Bella,” and almost instantly her tail would start to wag at the chance to meet and make a new friend.

Bella will certainly be missed by all who looked forward to her travels, as well as the family who loved her so dearly, but fond memories of her time with us will surely soften our loss.

