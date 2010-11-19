Garden Spot High School Grassland FFA Annual Plant Sale

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Garden Spot High School Grassland FFA will be holding their Annual Plant Sale in May. They have annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, hanging baskets, potted planters and succulents. Potted planters are available in six packs, round pots, square pots and hanging baskets for a cost. The dates and times are: Friday, May 12 (2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.), Saturday, May 13 (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), Sunday, May 14 (12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.), Friday, May 19 (2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.), Saturday, May 20 (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and Sunday, May 21 (12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Shown in the photo are FFA members Karlee Hartman, Willow Robins, Brandon Baxter, Shawn Zimmerman, Jared Weaver and Dan Horning. All proceeds will benefit the greenhouse directly.