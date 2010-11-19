“Journey With Jesus” VBS At St. John’s United Church Of Christ

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Children are invited to join a community Vacation Bible School titled “Journey With Jesus” from Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22 at St. John’s U.C.C. in Denver.

Three churches are sponsoring this event and they include Faith United Evangelical Lutheran, represented in the photo by Pastor Joe Veres (left); St. John’s, represented by Rev. Brad Haws (middle); and Trinity United Methodist, represented by Pastor C. Michael Roney (right). You may call 717-336-7600 to register.