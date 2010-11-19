Norlanco Relay For Life Announces Honorees

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Norlanco Relay For Life announced their honorary care­givers as well as their honorary survivor at a recent gathering. Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Stan Graybill, husband of honorary survivor Jen Graybill, and Amanda and Richard Wagner, honorary caregivers. Their stories follow.

“My name is Jennifer Graybill. I’m a two-time cancer survivor. My story began in 2010, just prior to the birth of my son. I was just 33 years old. I went for a routine prenatal visit; my provider said that she saw scar tissue. I was confused by that because I had three prior births. They were all routine. I was in good health, I had no medical conditions and all prior Pap smears were good. Right then I should have spoke up, but I didn’t.

Fast forward six months later. After four children, I thought I had a pretty solid understanding of the healing process, but this time things felt different. I had head­aches, fatigue, severe night sweats and pain that should have subsided months ago. I made an appointment to discuss all of my symptoms and concerns with my doctor. After my exam, my provider said she had set up a consult for me the next day, with an oncologist...an oncologist! I knew what an oncologist was I just didn’t know why I had to see one.

The next day, February 14th, my oncologist put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘I’m sorry, kid.’

The next six months I underwent a radical hyst­erectomy, followed by weeks of chemo, radiation and labs. On my last day of treatment, I allowed my children to go into school late so they could be with me to celebrate. Emotionally I felt grateful; physically I wasn’t sure how I was supposed to feel. I didn’t know what my new normal was. I was still quite tired and as the months went on, the pain came back. The pain had been so bad that even­tually I couldn’t walk. I called my doctor and he wanted me to come in right away. After our Q&A and an exam, his words to me were, ‘Of course we will have to go through the proper tests to confirm my diagnosis, but I believe it’s back, kid, and this time we are in a dog fight.’ I was devastated.

Within days I had three separate body scans and went back to my doctor to look at them. He pointed out the red and green and I knew what it was. He said, ‘Thirty years ago, I’d be getting you comfortable, but today we have an option.’ He told me about a surgery that was developed in Indiana and it was very primitive at first but that they had seen great strides in the new mill­ennium. (It’s called a total pelvic exenteration). He said that he had performed this surgery before with a team at Duke, but Lancaster at that time didn’t have the specialists that I needed. He knew they had the tech­nology at Penn Hospital in Philadelphia, but first I needed to be selected as a candidate to get the surgery.

My husband drove me to Philadelphia to meet the team for an assessment. The answer was yes. I was young and by all other means, healthy, giving me great odds of surviving surgery and the recovery process. I had to wait for the team of three attendings to coor­dinate their schedules. This would be a thirteen-hour surgery and a six-week hospital stay.

February 23, 2012. Sur­gery day. I had several or­gans removed, some re­routed and some remade out of other parts of my body. I’m a walking science project and a miracle. I’ll never forget the day I left the hospital. My wonderful, hard-working team of nurses stood and applauded as I was wheeled out to the car. The trip home I noticed that all of the trees had started to bloom and I cried. The world had changed while I was gone and I thanked God that I was able to witness another spring starting.

My recovery was a very long, sometimes painful and sometimes frustrating road and my new lease on life means constant care, but it was so worth every second. I get to continue to be the glue that holds my family together. I get to live for each milestone of life. My parents, sisters, nieces and friends didn’t have to mourn my loss from cancer.

My family and I have been blessed with more birthdays, more dinners and more Christmases together. I am monitored closely by my team here at home and in Philadelphia. I am a walking study for others like me. Thanks to research and development, I was able to celebrate my five-year mile­stone last month! Without those advancements in cancer research, my children would be motherless today. Every morning when they wake up and I see their faces, I thank God that I’m still here to be their mom.”

The Wagners’ Story

“My husband, Rick, and I fell in love and married in August of 2013. We became pregnant in August of 2015 and I vowed to be as healthy as possible while carrying my daughter. I had an uncomplicated pregnancy and we couldn’t wait to meet our daughter. I gave birth to Sophia Rae on April 17, 2016. We all commented on how perfect she was and we officially began our lives as new parents. As we were adjusting to living life with a newborn we decided it was time to upgrade and expand our home to make room for our growing family.

During Sophia’s two-month wellness visit, the pediatrician noticed that Sophia had what felt like an enlarged spleen. We were sent to the lab to get an ultrasound of her spleen. The ultrasound technician determined it was Sophia’s colon and that it was constipation so we went home relieved that it was typical baby stuff.

A week later we made settlement on June 30, 2016. Ten days later, amid all the clutter and chaos of the boxes still not unpacked in our new home, Sophia seemed to not be feeling well as she was extremely fussy all weekend. Monday morning I made an appoint­ment with the pediatrician, assuming Sophia had an ear infection, and off I went, running an errand before arriving at the appointment. Within minutes of the pediatrician examining Sophia, an ambulance was called to take her to Lancaster General due to low oxygen levels. I tried not to panic as I asked the pediatrician what she thought was wrong with Sophia. The pediatrician told me, ‘I think it’s Leukemia.’

Rick rushed to the hospital to be with us as we desperately hoped and prayed the pediatrician was wrong. After hours of excruciatingly waiting for results, the doctors con­firmed it was Leukemia and that she would need to go to a children’s hospital. We originally chose Hershey; however, they were not able to do the blood transfusion procedure that Sophia need­ed, so Sophia was medevac’d to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Rick and I picked up some personal things at home and drove down immediately to be with Sophia. They were prepping her to start the blood transfusions while we were discussing the pro­cedures with the medical team. We were given a room to get some rest and the next morning as we approached the room to see Sophia, the doctors were still working on her. We finally were able to see our baby a few hours later; however, she remained paralyzed.

She stayed that way for three weeks while her body went through tumor lysis, which is the body trying to get rid of the excessive white blood cells that had died due to starting her treatment. During this time, however, we spent a lot of time talking with the medical team, the social worker, getting set up at the Ronald McDonald House and researching in­fant Leukemia. We were told that Sophia’s Leukemia was very rare and that she had an MLL rearrangement, which was a genetic abnormality that caused her bone marrow to create cancerous blood cells. We were also told that Sophia would have a 20% chance of survival during this time and we were not even sure if she would survive the tumor lysis. Due to her MLL rearrangement, Sophia would need a bone marrow transplant, which will give her the best possible chance of surviving her Leukemia. We had no idea how sick she was.

Sophia did recover from her tumor lysis and slowly was able to get off some of the intense IV medications she was on to keep her healthy. Sophia was quickly cancer free after the first week of steroid treatment, which we were told was a good sign. Tears fell from our eyes as we were finally able to hold her for the first time in weeks.

Sophia eventually became healthy enough to leave the PICU and we were moved down to the Oncology floor. This was a small victory for us as it meant less invasive treatments. Sophia was to continue her next two phases of chemotherapy. Some of her treatments were easy and quick, but her spinal taps with chemo were more invasive. After her first round of treatment, Sophia remained cancer free and her bone marrow biopsy showed no traces of cancerous cells either. Sophia needed two more phases of treatment, each phase a month long. After each phase, Sophia remained cancer-free as did her bone marrow. She was on her way to the bone marrow transplant.

On Halloween, after a few weeks break at home, we packed up our bags and went back to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be admitted for her prep­aration for the bone marrow transplant. Sophia went through ten days of intense chemo and we saw our beautiful daughter become sicker than we had ever seen her. She completely stopped eating and seemed to be in a lot of pain, but we knew it was our only option to save our daughter. On November 10, Sophia had her bone marrow transplant, which medically was quite un­eventful.

Sophia was a champion throughout this whole pro­cess. She made it through the transplant without many complications and the doc­tors felt that she could be discharged from the hospital on December 14. This was a surprise to us as we were told it would be a longer stay and subsequently thought we would be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Sophia needed to remain close to CHOP, however, and we lived too far away. Luckily my best friend offered us to stay at her place during this next phase of Sophia’s journey. Sophia adjusted well to her new surroundings and our weekly clinic visits were all positive. Sophia remained healthy enough to have her broviac taken out of her chest, which meant that we would be allowed to come home! We are currently at home with Sophia while she continues to recover. She is constantly smiling and every day she gets stronger and stronger! We look forward to a better 2017 together!”