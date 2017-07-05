Outstanding Sr. Athletes Named

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Cocalico High School Athletic Department recently held its annual Senior Athlete Recog­nition Night. Athletes receiving the E. Jerry Brooks Academic/Athletic Medal inclu­ded: Corey Bean, Madison Dailey, Lyndsay Engle, Kara Haldeman, Colin Hink­ley, Samantha Klumpp, Brady Sawyer, Demetrius Whit­sett, Mor­gan McDevitt, Drew Sawyer, Nadia Stauffer, Sarah Dunn, Rachel Moyer, Julia Sensenig and Hannah Palm.

The Fackler/Hower Sportsman­ship Medals were awarded to Madison Bock and Brady Maxwell.

Head coaches presented the Most Valuable Player plaques to the following athletes: Austin Harvin – Baseball; Nicholas Monteleone – Boys’ Basketball; Lyndsay Engle – Girls’ Basketball; Eric Buck­walter – Bowling; Rachel Moyer – Cheerleading; Simon Stull – Boys’ Cross Country; Hannah Palm – Field Hock­ey; Brady Max­well – Foot­ball; Drew Sawyer – Golf; Ben Puod­ziunas – Boys’ Lacrosse; Lyndsay Engle – Girls’ Lacrosse; Demetrius Whitsett – Boys’ Soccer; Samantha Donmoyer – Girls’ Soccer; Alexis Beiler – Softball; Hun­ter Keck – Boys’ Swim­ming; Morgan Haines – Girls’ Swimming; Colin Hink­ley – Boys’ Tennis; Julia Winters – Girls’ Tennis; Dem­e­trius Whitsett – Boys’ Track; Hannah Palm – Girls’ Track; Isaac Carpenter – Boys’ Volleyball; Alyiha Price – Girls’ Volleyball; and Brady Maxwell – Wrestling.

Various Booster Clubs and Community Organizations presented over $10,000 in athletic scholarships to the following athletes: Cocalico Baseball Organization – Kyle Robb; Boys’ Basket­ball – Austin Harvin; Girls’ Basketball – Lyndsay Engle; Cocalico Midget Cheer­leading – Madison Dailey, Megan DeBock; Connie Sola Spirit Award – Julia Winters, Taylor Weaver, Rachel Moyer; Field Hockey – Julia Sensenig; Football – Brady Maxwell, Brady Sawyer; Ken “Bear” MacCord Spirit Award – Lindsay Eberly; Boys’ Lacrosse – Ben Puodziunas, Bryce Shaffer, Daniel Rennix; Cocalico Girls’ Youth Lacrosse – Lyndsay Engle, Brei Powers; Boys’ Soccer – Ben Hinkley; Girls’ Soccer – Samantha Donmoyer, Lyndsay Engle, Samantha Klumpp, Nadia Stauffer; Cocalico Youth Soccer – Demetrius Whitsett, Ben Puodziunas, Samantha Don­moyer, Lyndsay Engle; Cocalico Youth Softball – Brooke Stover, Julia Winters; Softball – Bryanna Fox, Brynn Youndt; Swim­ming – Hunter Keck, Morgan Haines ; Girls’ Volley­ball – Alexis Beiler, Alyiha Price, Madison Bock, Katie Gerhart, Sarah Dunn, Mariah Wagner, Daphne Buzard; and Wrestling – Brady Maxwell, Maxwell Martin.

Lyndsay Engle and Demetrius Whitsett were the Cocalico nominations for the Lancaster-Lebanon League A. Landis Brackbill Award.

The 2017 Outstanding Female Athlete is Lyndsay Engle and the 2017 Outstanding Male Athlete is Demetrius Whitsett.