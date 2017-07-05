Outstanding Sr. Athletes Named
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
The Cocalico High School Athletic Department recently held its annual Senior Athlete Recognition Night. Athletes receiving the E. Jerry Brooks Academic/Athletic Medal included: Corey Bean, Madison Dailey, Lyndsay Engle, Kara Haldeman, Colin Hinkley, Samantha Klumpp, Brady Sawyer, Demetrius Whitsett, Morgan McDevitt, Drew Sawyer, Nadia Stauffer, Sarah Dunn, Rachel Moyer, Julia Sensenig and Hannah Palm.
The Fackler/Hower Sportsmanship Medals were awarded to Madison Bock and Brady Maxwell.
Head coaches presented the Most Valuable Player plaques to the following athletes: Austin Harvin – Baseball; Nicholas Monteleone – Boys’ Basketball; Lyndsay Engle – Girls’ Basketball; Eric Buckwalter – Bowling; Rachel Moyer – Cheerleading; Simon Stull – Boys’ Cross Country; Hannah Palm – Field Hockey; Brady Maxwell – Football; Drew Sawyer – Golf; Ben Puodziunas – Boys’ Lacrosse; Lyndsay Engle – Girls’ Lacrosse; Demetrius Whitsett – Boys’ Soccer; Samantha Donmoyer – Girls’ Soccer; Alexis Beiler – Softball; Hunter Keck – Boys’ Swimming; Morgan Haines – Girls’ Swimming; Colin Hinkley – Boys’ Tennis; Julia Winters – Girls’ Tennis; Demetrius Whitsett – Boys’ Track; Hannah Palm – Girls’ Track; Isaac Carpenter – Boys’ Volleyball; Alyiha Price – Girls’ Volleyball; and Brady Maxwell – Wrestling.
Various Booster Clubs and Community Organizations presented over $10,000 in athletic scholarships to the following athletes: Cocalico Baseball Organization – Kyle Robb; Boys’ Basketball – Austin Harvin; Girls’ Basketball – Lyndsay Engle; Cocalico Midget Cheerleading – Madison Dailey, Megan DeBock; Connie Sola Spirit Award – Julia Winters, Taylor Weaver, Rachel Moyer; Field Hockey – Julia Sensenig; Football – Brady Maxwell, Brady Sawyer; Ken “Bear” MacCord Spirit Award – Lindsay Eberly; Boys’ Lacrosse – Ben Puodziunas, Bryce Shaffer, Daniel Rennix; Cocalico Girls’ Youth Lacrosse – Lyndsay Engle, Brei Powers; Boys’ Soccer – Ben Hinkley; Girls’ Soccer – Samantha Donmoyer, Lyndsay Engle, Samantha Klumpp, Nadia Stauffer; Cocalico Youth Soccer – Demetrius Whitsett, Ben Puodziunas, Samantha Donmoyer, Lyndsay Engle; Cocalico Youth Softball – Brooke Stover, Julia Winters; Softball – Bryanna Fox, Brynn Youndt; Swimming – Hunter Keck, Morgan Haines ; Girls’ Volleyball – Alexis Beiler, Alyiha Price, Madison Bock, Katie Gerhart, Sarah Dunn, Mariah Wagner, Daphne Buzard; and Wrestling – Brady Maxwell, Maxwell Martin.
Lyndsay Engle and Demetrius Whitsett were the Cocalico nominations for the Lancaster-Lebanon League A. Landis Brackbill Award.
The 2017 Outstanding Female Athlete is Lyndsay Engle and the 2017 Outstanding Male Athlete is Demetrius Whitsett.
