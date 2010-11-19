Reinholds VFW Makes Generous Donation To Ambulance

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Reinholds VFW Post 6759 along with the auxiliary recently made a large contribution to the Reinholds Community Ambulance Association. The donation totaled $16,500 and went directly toward the purchase of an automatic CPR device called a Lucas Chest Compression System.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are (front) Barb Parks (President of Reinholds Ambulance) accepting the check, Britta Killian (Auxiliary President), Donn Taylor (VFW Commander) and Barry Halterman (VFW Service Officer); (back) Jessica Nino (EMT), Lonn Ensinger (VFW Trustee), Rick Hall (EMT), Larry Rutt (VFW Trustee) and Donna Rutt (VFW Auxiliary Secretary). Rick Hall is shown holding the main part of the Lucas device.