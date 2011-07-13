8th Annual Brecknock Day Of Service Event Held

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Brecknock Elementary School celebrated its 8th Annual Day of Service in honor of teacher Lisa Horning. In 2009 Mrs. Lisa Horning passed away from a battle with cancer, and serving others was always something she had in her heart and she always encouraged others to show compassion as well. Each year the school chooses a charity to support and this year they chose “Alyssa’s Bedtime Stories.”

Alyssa Deraco is a teenager from Lancaster who created her own organization called “Alyssa’s Bedtime Stories.” She puts together care packages with new books, pajamas, toothbrushes and toothpaste to give to children at Milagro House, Clare House and other Lancaster County organizations that help children in need.

Students collected new pajamas in sizes newborn through size 12 and toothpaste and toothbrushes. All students also made bookmarks for Alyssa to include in her care packages. Shown are students making bookmarks during the Day of Service event.