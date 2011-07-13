Benefit Auction At Ephrata Mennonite School Nears

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata Mennonite School is busy making last-minute preparations for its upcoming Benefit Auction this coming Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The event is held at the school at 598 Stevens Road and includes a pig roast, chicken BBQ, bake stand, children’s auction and regular auction. There will be lawn and garden items, quilts, plants and so much more. The schedule is as follows: Friday, June 16 - 4:30 p.m., Pig Roast; 5:30 p.m., Auction; 6:30 p.m., Gift Certificates; 8:00 p.m., Gift Certificates; and Saturday, June 17 - 6:30 a.m., Breakfast; 9:00 a.m., Auction; 10:00 a.m., Children’s Auction; 10:30 a.m., Gift Certificates; 11:00 a.m., Chicken BBQ; 12:30 p.m., Gift Certificates; and 1:00 p.m., Quilt Sale.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Kierra Martin, Andre Bowman, Carson Bowman, Hallie Martin, Jordan Weaver, Amber Martin and Alyssa Martin.