Benefit Auction At Ephrata Mennonite School Nears
(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)
Ephrata Mennonite School is busy making last-minute preparations for its upcoming Benefit Auction this coming Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. The event is held at the school at 598 Stevens Road and includes a pig roast, chicken BBQ, bake stand, children’s auction and regular auction. There will be lawn and garden items, quilts, plants and so much more. The schedule is as follows: Friday, June 16 - 4:30 p.m., Pig Roast; 5:30 p.m., Auction; 6:30 p.m., Gift Certificates; 8:00 p.m., Gift Certificates; and Saturday, June 17 - 6:30 a.m., Breakfast; 9:00 a.m., Auction; 10:00 a.m., Children’s Auction; 10:30 a.m., Gift Certificates; 11:00 a.m., Chicken BBQ; 12:30 p.m., Gift Certificates; and 1:00 p.m., Quilt Sale.
Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Kierra Martin, Andre Bowman, Carson Bowman, Hallie Martin, Jordan Weaver, Amber Martin and Alyssa Martin.
Last Updated (Tuesday, 13 June 2017 09:42)