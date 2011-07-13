(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Former Adamstown natives Rick and Nancy Kriebel donated the Adamstown Bicentennial quilt from 1961 to the Adamstown Area Library. The quilt will be on display in the new library after renovations have been completed next year. The “Room to Grow” Capital Campaign is gaining momentum and they are over one third of the way toward their goal of $1,500,000. Community-wide events will be held in area parks during October. Postcards announcing details and locations will be sent out in the near future.

Shown in the photo, from left to right, are Nancy Kriebel, Rick Kriebel, Jane Webber (President of the Trustees and Capital Campaign Chairman) and Kathy Thren (Library Director).