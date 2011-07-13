(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

The Whistle Stop Plaza in Downtown Ephrata was bustling with activity this past Friday as Ephrata celebrated its 125th Anniversary of the incorporation of the Borough of Ephrata. Free cake and ice cream was available and the Roof Rockers band entertained the large crowd. At 6:00 p.m., a huge cake was brought out. Mayor Ralph Mowen lit the candles and everyone sang Happy Birthday. Shown are people lined up for the treats and the cake on display in the courtyard.