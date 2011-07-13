“Every 15 Minutes” Program Is A Sobering Reminder

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Local emergency crews work in front of the Ephrata High School students and faculty during a crash simulation as part of the “Every 15 Minutes” program.

The “Every 15 Minutes” program was presented to Ephrata High School students on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28. Students in grades 11 and 12 were exposed to real-life experiences and motivational learning opportunities.

Ephrata High School incorporates this program every two years, which includes simulated car crashes and real-life content meant to expose students to events that could occur when driving distracted or under the influence.

Additionally, a group of students attended a Thursday afternoon retreat at Refreshing Mountain Retreat in Stevens to participate in team-building activities. These students wrote letters to their families that start off with the statement, “Here’s what I don’t tell you on a daily basis, but maybe I should…”

An assembly on Friday concluded the two-day event where students read the letters they wrote aloud to their family members and classmates. Community members personally affected by related incidents also spoke to students and shared their first-hand, inspirational messages.

Ephrata area community members and businesses contribute greatly to the “Every 15 Minutes” program by donating the items and personnel needed to successfully execute the event: Berlanco Insurance, Ephrata Community Church, Ephrata Borough Police Department, Ephrata Community Ambulance Association, Fire Companies - Akron, Ephrata, Lincoln, Valley View Auto Center, Stradling Funeral Home, WellSpan Ephrata Comm­unity Hospital, Refreshing Mountain Retreat, TNT Ministries, Bright’s Rest­aurant, Pancake Farm, Royer’s Flowers, Weis Markets and Applebee’s.

“Every 15 Minutes” is a national program that was created in the 1980s. The title comes from the statistic that every 15 minutes car collision fatalities occur as a result of drunk driving or texting while driving. The event is designed to instill in teenagers the consequences of poor decisions.