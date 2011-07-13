Weekly Features

Family Of Four Celebrates Glorious Spring Weather

Wednesday, 13 July 2011

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Spring is slowly starting to fade into summer and a few young sheep can still be spotted occasionally. This family of four is all lined up according to their rank, with the tiniest newborn taking his place at the back of the line. It won’t be long until he will be as big as the others, giving them a run for their money.

Tue, May 23, 2017 - 10:23 am

