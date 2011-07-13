Lancaster County Senior Expo Draws Large Crowd

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

More than 80 exhibitors provided resources and information that fostered healthy and productive lifestyles for the 50+ community at the 18th annual Lancaster County 50plusEXPO (Spring) recently. The event was open to all area residents and was held at the Shady Maple Conference Center. There were door prizes, live entertainment, demonstrations, free seminars, health screenings and mini manicures that rounded out the day. Booths included local hospitals, chiropractors, retirement homes and so much more. The fun and informative event was a great resource for local seniors. Shown is one booth that had a fun way to test your balance and stability and drew a large crowd.