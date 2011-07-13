Law Enforcement United Honors The Fallen, Remembers Survivors

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Ephrata Borough Hall served as a welcome rest stop for close to 200 bike riders and their support staff that are part of Law Enforcement United. The group is 100% volunteer and they include law enforcement, survivors and civilian survivors whose mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of all law enforcement officers that have died in the line of duty and to remember the survivors left behind. The group is one of many chapters doing the bike ride tribute and the event will culminate when all the groups merge to ride into Washington D.C. in the near future.

The 94 cyclists rode into Ephrata with an impressive motorcycle escort and they were welcomed by the police department and borough officials as they took a brief break for refreshment and nourishment. Support groups who stopped in Ephrata included Nashville, Tennessee; Syracuse, New York; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fairfax, Virginia; and Columbus, Ohio. Shown are a portion of the riders arriving at the Borough Hall.