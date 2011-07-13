Public Invited To 1770s Mansion Grand Re-Opening

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Historic Poole Forge will hold its Grand Re-Opening of the Ironmaster’s Mansion on Sunday, June 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. They will commemorate with an Open House, music, lemonade and homemade cookies on the porch, tours through the mansion and free Frisbees for children. This celebrates the completion of the renovation of the 1770s Ironmaster’s Mansion that has been conducted in numerous stages since the project began in 2010.

On the exterior, the roof and windows were replaced, exterior lighting was added, the entire mansion was repointed with the appropriate lime and sand mortar, patios, retaining walls and walkways were repaired and replaced, and a new ADA walkway and railings were installed. Inside the mansion, new plumbing and electrical lines were added and upgraded, a new kitchen was installed, the original 1770s kitchen with fireplace was restored, an ADA bathroom was added, and the second floor rooms have all been plastered, repainted and floors refinished. The mansion now hosts many comfortable community events, an Antique Quilt Show, a Christmas Show, a Mother’s Day and a Harvest Tea, Local Art Exhibitions and this October will host the Longvic France delegation visiting for the New Holland Twin City 50th Anniversary Celebration. The mansion, situated amongst the park’s lovely gardens and adjacent to the Covered Bridge over the Conestoga River, is also available to rent by the public for weddings, bridal and baby showers, rehearsal dinners and business luncheons.