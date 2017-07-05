Region Celebrates Independence Day In Grand Fashion

(Shopping News Photo by Donald Reese)

Fourth of July activities were celebrated across the area with lots of family get-togethers, fireworks displays and celebrations. One local town that is always ready to show its patriotic colors is the quaint town of Lititz and the flag display at the Moravian Church always stops people in their tracks as they walk or drive by. Hundreds upon hundreds of smaller flags are meticulously laid out in even rows across the courtyard and the presentation is quite impressive. Countless visitors could be seen with phone or camera in hand as they tried to capture this awe-inspiring display.

Other activities in Lititz included a Patriotic Parade, Queen of Candles ceremony and of course the fireworks. The celebration in Lititz is now considered one of the oldest continuous community-wide celebrations in the United States.